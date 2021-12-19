RSS doesn't have remote control of Modi govt: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no control over the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while the main people are working in the government, they would continue to remain a part of the Sangh.

"They have different executives, different policies, different working methods. Thoughts and culture are of the Sangh and that is effective. The main people are working there (in the government), they belong to the Sangh and will remain so. There is only such relation and nothing like the media says 'Direct Remote Control', no such control," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bhagwat said this while addressing an event of ex-servicemen in Dharamshala. About one thousand ex-servicemen attended the event in Dharamshala on Saturday evening and the RSS chief urged them to know more about Sangh.

"Governments were against us. There has always been opposition. The Sangh has been running for 96 years by overcoming all obstacles and since so many volunteers are getting ready so they will not keep quiet or sit idle. Wherever there is a need to work in society, they are always available. The work done by the swayamsevaks prove they do not just run Parliament, they take the people of society along, they are independent and autonomous."

In another context, Bhagwat said the DNA of all Indians is the same. "The DNA of all the people of India from 40,000 years ago is the same as that of the people of today. The ancestors of all of us are one, because of those ancestors our country flourished, our culture continued," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON