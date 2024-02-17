Sandeshkhali: Police add gangrape sections, say got no complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh

Kolkata: The West Bengal police have not received any complaints against Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the Sandeshkhali sexual violence row, Basirhat SP HM Rehman said on Saturday. He said with TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra's arrest, the total number of those arrested in the case has reached 18. North 24 Parganas: Union Minister Annapurna Devi with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul and others interacts with the media after being stopped by the police from visiting Sandeshkhali village.(PTI)

The Bengal police have also added the India Penal Code section that deals with gangrape, in the original case.

"Shibu Hazra has been arrested from the Najat area of ​​Basirhat in West Bengal. A total of 18 people have been arrested including Shibu Hazra. An investigation is underway based on the complaints we are receiving...We have not received any complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh... Police and force are deployed in every gram panchayat," he said.

Scores of women in North 24 Parganas district have accused Trinamool leaders of land grab and sexual assault.

Shahjahan Sheikh, Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra are accused of sexually harassing women in the Sandeshkhali area of the district.

Uttam Sardar has also been arrested.

The police today added IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) in the case after a survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

Sandeshkhali unrest: Police add IPC section for gang rape against 2 TMC leaders

“We have talked to so many women. None made any such statements before us. We came to know that a woman made a statement under section 164 of CrPC before a judicial magistrate. We have accepted the complaint and we will act on any kind of evidence. We have added IPC to the section and we will bring all perpetrators to the book, whosoever he is,” Rajeev Kumar, state’s director general and inspector general of police, told media persons on Saturday.

Reacting to the arrest, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said Shibu Hazra's arrest doesn't prove his involvement.

"Shibu Hazra (TMC leader) has been arrested in Sandeshkhali. Police, administration and the government are fulfilling their duties. This arrest does not prove that the allegations are correct... But whatever the opposition is saying is not true. So everything will be clear...Police are looking after the allegations in Sandeshkhali. Whatever the opposition is portraying and campaigning in mass is fake and incorrect...Police are trying to find the truth," he said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul claimed chief minister Mamata Banerjee is advocating for Sheikh.

"During the (West Bengal) Assembly session two days ago, she expressed her support for Sheikh Shahjahan. It's disgraceful that a Chief Minister, especially a woman, is advocating for a criminal like him," she said.

Shahjahan Sheikh is wanted in the case of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officers who went to raid premises linked to him.

With inputs PTI, ANI