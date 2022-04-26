Home / India News / ‘Don’t ask for relief': SC slams plea seeking probe into religious clashes in states
‘Don’t ask for relief': SC slams plea seeking probe into religious clashes in states

  • Dismissing the plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the Supreme Court said, “Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by such court.”
File photo of Supreme Court. 
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a petition seeking a judicial inquiry panel under chairmanship of an ex-chief justice of India to investigate into recent religious clashes in some states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. 

Dismissing the plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the apex court said, “Don't ask for such reliefs which cannot be granted by such court.”

Tiwari said the situation was alarming and there were allegations that one-sided investigations were underway

“What sort of relief? You want inquiry under former CJI of India? Who is free?” the top court bench, comprising justices L Nageshwara Rao and BR Gavai, further said.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
