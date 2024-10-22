SC stops government from publishing half-yearly board exam results

The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the Karnataka government from declaring the results of the half-yearly public examinations for classes 8 to 10 across all districts of the state as it told the state not to make it an ego issue and provide good schools for students instead of adding to their pressure by holding such examinations. A bench headed by justice Bela M Trivedi passed the order after several parents of students represented through various associations of unaided recognised schools in the state reported non-compliance of the court’s interim order passed in April restraining the holding of such examination. (PTI)

Directing its order to be made applicable to all districts, the bench, also comprising justice SC Sharma said, “The respondents (state authorities) shall not declare results of half-yearly examination for classes 8, 9 and 10 for any of the districts till further orders.”

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat appeared for the state and assured that the results are not being declared for this examination and there is no attempt to violate the court order. The bench asked the state why it was conducting the half-yearly public examination for students of these classes when this is not being followed by any of the states or the central board of secondary education (CBSE).

“There is no half-yearly board in any state. If you are so much interested in betterment of students, open good schools. Don’t throttle them by having these examinations. It only adds to their pressure.” the court remarked.

Kamat explained that exams for Classes 8 and 9 was withdrawn while that for Class 10 were maintained due to falling results in schools. He said that though the examination is conducted by the state board, the same is evaluated by the concerned school teachers. He said that the results are not publicly declared.

However, the parents represented by advocate KV Dhananjaya pointed out that in some of the districts where the test was held, questions came from the portion which was yet to be taught to students. “Students and schools were in panic after they received the questions. They were under a lot of stress,” he said.

The court told Kamat, “Somebody is making it an ego issue,” as it posted the matter after four weeks. The association of schools had approached the court challenging a Karnataka high court decision of March 22 which had upheld the state’s decision to conduct the Board examinations for schools affiliated to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

Even the state claimed that section 22 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 provides power to the KSEAB to hold Board examination. Initially, the notification announcing half-yearly board exam was withdrawn from three rural districts. During the previous hearing on October 15, when the school body pointed out before the court that in other 24 districts, the examination was not rescinded, a statement was made by solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for the Congress-ruled state that the results in all these districts will not be given effect.