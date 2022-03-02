Home / India News / Second Indian dies in Ukraine in two days, student from Punjab suffered stroke
Second Indian dies in Ukraine in two days, student from Punjab suffered stroke

  • Chandan Jindal (22), a medical student in Ukraine, was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.
File photo of Chandan Jindal who passed in Ukraine on Wednesday.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

An Indian student from Barnala in Punjab on Wednesday died in Ukraine where a war is raging following the invasion of the Russian military.

Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to available reports, Jindal was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.

His father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

The Centre is also making efforts to bring back the body of a student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv a day ago. 

With the airspace in Ukraine shut for passenger services, bringing back of bodies may take place through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians.

(With inputs from bureau)

