News / India News / Senthil Balaji's bail plea dismissed for third time

Senthil Balaji's bail plea dismissed for third time

PTI |
Jan 12, 2024 07:04 PM IST

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed the bail petition of the DMK leader on the ground that there was no change of circumstances in the case.

For the third time in row, a sessions court here on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED last year in money laundering case.

Senthil Balaji(ANI)
Senthil Balaji(ANI)

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in the city. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand has been periodically extended by the court. In August, the central agency had filed a 3000-page chargesheet against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed a bail petition filed by him.

His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the PSJ.

