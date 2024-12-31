Several ambitious projects undertaken for Bengaluru’s progress remain unfinished

In 2024, several ambitious projects were undertaken for Bengaluru’s urban development such as tunnel roads and a 250-metre skydeck spearheaded by Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar. However, these proposals have sparked considerable debate, as civic activists criticise them for diverting attention from more immediate priorities. The much-anticipated Yellow Line, spanning 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 elevated stations, will likely open in January 2025 (PTI)

The tunnel road project gained notable traction this year, with a detailed project report (DPR) completed in just three months, a process that typically spans up to a year. The project included two major twin-tube tunnels: an 18km stretch from Hebbal to Silk Board and a 22-km corridor connecting KR Puram to Mysore Road. These plans received state cabinet approval in August, underlining the administration’s commitment.

While proponents argue the tunnel roads will alleviate Bengaluru’s traffic woes, critics remain unconvinced, labelling the initiative as a misallocation of resources.

The long-pending Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project also had progress, with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) securing a ₹27,000 crore loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). The funds will be partly used to acquire over 1,900 acres of land in 2025.

However, the project faces a dispute over compensation frameworks. While farmers demand settlements under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, the BDA plans to offer compensation based on the BDA Act, 1976. This disagreement is expected to dominate the PRR’s future discussions.

Plans for a 250-metre skydeck have yet to move beyond initial proposals. Efforts to secure land for the project have faced repeated setbacks. Locations such as NGEF land and Mysore Lamps factory land were rejected due to security concerns. A 25-acre plot in Hemmigepura was identified but encountered legal complications. The search for a viable site continues.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced another year of delays and limited progress in 2024. The much-anticipated Yellow Line, spanning 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 elevated stations, will likely open in January 2025. The project, aimed at improving connectivity in southern Bengaluru, has been delayed due to the late arrival of rolling stock. Only a prototype train set from China’s CRRC arrived in February 2024, undergoing static tests at the Hebbagodi depot. The remaining train sets are still awaited, causing further setbacks. CRRC, awarded a ₹1,578-crore contract in 2019 to supply 216 metro coaches, faced challenges due to its inability to set up a manufacturing plant in India as required by the contract. This led BMRCL to issue multiple notices and consider encashing a ₹372-crore bank guarantee. CRRC has since partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to deliver the remaining coaches, but delays persist.

The only significant progress this year was the 3.14-km Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC), which began operations in November 2024. Initially slated for completion within 27 months, the project faced numerous delays and was completed seven years after construction began.

The second half of 2023 and all of 2024 were dominated by groundwork for these high-profile projects. As the new year approaches, the key question is whether these initiatives will gain momentum or remain bogged down by criticism and logistical challenges. Civic groups continue to demand a focus on immediate urban issues over grandiose plans, leaving the future of Bengaluru’s urban transformation uncertain.