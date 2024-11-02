Shakti scheme remarks were twisted, says DKS

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar clarified his remarks on the state’s Shakti scheme — a programme offering free bus travel to women — after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disapproval over the prospect of a review. The deputy CM’s initial comments suggested a discussion on reviewing the scheme, drawing criticism and prompting opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)]. Addressing the media, Shivakumar insisted that his words have been “twisted” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare scheme. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing the media, Shivakumar insisted that his words have been “twisted” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare scheme. “Whatever our elders say, we follow that,” he added, clarifying that he merely proposed a discussion and that there was “no question of closing the schemes.” Responding to the allegations of wavering on key welfare initiatives, he said, “The BJP just wants to indulge in playing politics. They have nothing better to do.”

The “Shakti” scheme, part of the five-guarantee initiatives introduced by the Congress government upon taking office last year, was launched on June 11, 2023. As of October 18, 2024, the state has invested ₹7,507.35 crore in the programme, providing 311.07 crore free rides to women.

The controversy first surfaced on October 30 when Shivakumar mentioned that the feedback from some working women, particularly those in the IT and multinational sectors, who expressed a willingness to contribute financially for bus fares. Explaining his position, he said, “Several economically empowered women who receive conveyance allowances have shown interest in paying for tickets. I only suggested that we discuss this with the transport minister, but I never implied discontinuing the scheme.”

At an event marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kharge cautioned Congress leaders in Karnataka about statements that might undermine the state government’s welfare commitments. Referring to the significance of the welfare schemes, he said that similar programmes were being planned in Maharashtra. Addressing Shivakumar, Kharge said, “By saying revision, you’ve created doubts, and that’s enough for those who want to criticise.”

Responding swiftly to the escalating concerns, chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the notion of a review altogether. “There is no such proposal before the government,” he said, reiterating the administration’s dedication to maintaining its welfare promises.

On Friday, following the criticism, Shivakumar emphasised that all five major welfare schemes, including Shakti, will continue throughout the remaining 3.5 years of the current government term and beyond, should Congress be re-elected. He suggested a voluntary model, similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s LPG subsidy appeal, whereby citizens who can afford it are encouraged to forgo subsidies. “We can’t force these schemes on those who don’t want them,” he added, underlining his openness to considering voluntary contributions.

When asked whether women could choose to pay for bus rides, Shivakumar highlighted the operational challenge and said, “The transport employees need government permission. Conductors are hesitant to collect fares from women as the law prohibits it, and there could be accusations of forcing women to pay.” Shivakumar stressed the need for careful consideration of this suggestion, raised by women themselves.

Shivakumar, who also leads the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), reiterated that his statement was misconstrued. Comparing the Shakti scheme’s flexibility to Modi’s LPG subsidy initiative, he said, “Some private company employees who receive a transportation allowance have volunteered to pay for their tickets. How can we force someone if they want to pay?”

Meanwhile, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan blamed the Congress government’s Shakti scheme for overcrowding and service inefficiencies. The Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has reportedly put a strain on the transport system, affecting regular commuters such as students and labourers.

He argued that implementing Shakti with the current resources led to overcrowding, causing a “collapse of the public transport system.” He added, “With the existing fleet of buses, they implemented the Shakti scheme, which led to lots of inconveniences. Students and labourers suffered due to overcrowding and inefficient services.”

Narayan said that the Congress government appears to be reconsidering the scheme in response to its impact on transportation. “Now realising the mistake, the Congress government wants to withdraw the Shakti scheme. That’s the right thing to do,” he added.