Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief Updates: He will take two-three days to rethink decision, says Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief Updates: The Nationalist Congress Party co-founder announced on Tuesday that he will step down as the party president.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics.
Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, "I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party".
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 02, 2023 07:11 PM IST
Time for a new generation…: What Sharad Pawar said as he announced his decision?
Pawar said it was time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take. He recommended the formation of a committee, including former Union minister Praful Patel, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, to decide on the election of his successor. “This committee will decide on the [NCP] president’s selection. It will continue to strive for the growth of the party organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit.”
-
May 02, 2023 06:13 PM IST
He will take two-three days to rethink decision, says Ajit Pawar to protesting party workers
Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision (of stepping down as NCP chief), says NCP leader Ajit Pawar as he holds talks with protesting party workers, reported ANI.
-
May 02, 2023 05:41 PM IST
‘There is not a single worker in NCP who accepts this decision,’ says NCP national president Fauzia Khan on Sharad Pawar's resignation
On Sharad Pawar's announcement of resignation as NCP's national president, the national president of the party's Women's Wing, Fauzia Khan says, "...There is not a single worker in NCP who accepts this decision. We are all urging Pawar Sahab to take back his decision..."
-
May 02, 2023 04:55 PM IST
Congress leader cites heath, age behind Pawar's decision to quit
Sharad Pawar is a competent leader. I think that due to age constraints and because of his health he thought to relinquish the present job. He has already selected his successor, and there are several leaders in NCP who are eligible to inherit his legacy but he is still the leader of the nation, said Congress leader AR Chowdhury
-
May 02, 2023 04:23 PM IST
All top leaders of party will try to persuade him: NCP MP Praful Patel
There were no talks about it (Sharad Pawar's resignation) in the party. I asked him, why didn't he consult us? All the prominent leaders (from the party) will go to him and will try to persuade him, said NCP MP Praful Patel.
-
May 02, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Fadnavis on Pawar's announcement: Too early to comment, it's NCP's internal matter
“This is Sharad Pawar's personal and NCP's internal matter. It is too early to say anything on this matter. I think now we should see the way and only then we will speak,” Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.
-
May 02, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Pawar will remain party president till his last breath: NCP leader Anil Bhaidas Patil
Workers across the country are not agreeing with this decision of Sharad Pawar. We have decided that we will continue to make efforts to change his mind. It is our decision that he will remain the National President of NCP till his last breath: NCP leader Anil Bhaidas Patil told ANI.
-
May 02, 2023 03:21 PM IST
Only he or his family can say under what circumstances he has resigned: Congress leader Tariq Anwar
Sharad Pawar is a veteran politician. Only he or his family can say under what circumstances he has resigned. This is a very important step since he has been NCP chief for 25 years. His nephew Ajit Pawar said that they will discuss among themselves to decide on the steps to be taken now, said Congress leader Tariq Anwar.
-
May 02, 2023 03:16 PM IST
NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai
NCP workers are protesting outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after their party chief Sharad Pawar said that he will resign from his post.
-
May 02, 2023 03:08 PM IST
‘No right to…’: Tears, protest as Sharad Pawar drops NCP chief bomshell
Upon Sharad Pawar's announcement of his resignation from the position of NCP chief on Tuesday, his supporters, with many turning emotional, congregated at the party office and implored him to reconsider his decision. Read full story
-
May 02, 2023 02:56 PM IST
‘Hope he reconsiders…,’ says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
“Just so upset and shocked to hear of Sh. Sharad Pawar ji’s decision to step down as NCP President, hope he reconsiders his decision, the state and the country need his experienced leadership at this crucial juncture of political churning. #Maharashtra,” said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.