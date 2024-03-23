Shivakumar: Winnability was the key factor in selecting young faces

Following allegations of nepotism for giving tickets to children of five Congress ministers in the state in its second list of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that “winnability” was a key factor in their selection. Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar (HT)

On criticism of nepotism against the party, the state Congress chief claimed that the political system in the entire country has changed now and, in all political parties, family members or children of ministers or leaders are being fielded to contest elections. He said, “We are looking at new faces, we are looking at youngsters, we are looking at those who have a solid background, we want to win elections. All local leaders are supporting them (Ministers’ children who are candidates), they have been working for the party, they are the office-bearers of the party, and they have been selected.”

The children of five ministers are Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi (Chikkodi), Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy (Bangalore South), Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta S Patil (Bagalkot), Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Belgavi) and Eshwar Khandre’s son Sagar Khandre (Bidar) will be contesting in the polls.

The 31 year-old Mrunal Hebbalkar holds a degree in civil engineering. Priyanka, aged 27, is a graduate in business administration. Both are actively involved in managing family-owned sugar mills in the Belagavi district and hold directorial positions in numerous commercial ventures and charitable organisations. According to a party insider, “Mrunal’s family, whose minister mother represents the state assembly for the second term, has a political history of about 20 years.

Priyanka’s family has a vast record in state politics, known as ‘government makers’ for their role in establishing and removing administrations in the last decade.” “Mrunal Hebbalkar pursued his civil engineering degree from the Gogte Institute of Technology in Belagavi before venturing into the real estate sector,” said his associate.

When asked about his experience in social work, Murnal said, “With an intention to provide permanent shelter to the poor class, I am constructing flats and selling them at the lowest rate, that too in an affordable easy payment instalments.” He cited his mother’s defeat in the 2013 elections as a pivotal moment that motivated him to step into the political arena. “Ramesh Jarkiholi has, in public meetings, insulted my mother by using filthy, unparliamentary words which made me teach him a lesson by defeating his BJP candidate Manohar Kallolkar,” he added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, hailing from the influential Jarkiholi family of Gokak, transitioned into politics after five years of active involvement in social work, said her father. “After handling the public-related works for about five years, I am now confident that she can also do well in politics and have permitted her to contest the election,” Satish said.

“Being a woman, I realised the sensitiveness of women is something that politics needs,” Priyanka added.