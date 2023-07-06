Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man peed on by BJP's Pravesh Shukla: ‘Pained…sorry’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, the tribal man who was urinated by BJP's Pravesh Shukla. In the video shared by ANI, the chief minister sat on a stool on the floor while the tribal man sat on a chair with his both feet placed on a washing bowl placed on another stool. The chief minister washed both his feet and then garlanded him, wrapping a white cloth around him. The chief minister then fed him and posed for the cameras. Read | 'Forced me to sign affidavit that peeing video is fake’: Madhya Pradesh tribal man to cops The man hesitated before giving his feet to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the cameras clicked the CM washing the tribal man's feet.

The man hesitated before taking the shoes for the chief minister, but the CM urged him to do so. After asking him what he does for a living, the chief minister said, "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like God to me."

"For me, the poor and the people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God. We believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat. What happened to him was wrong," the chief minister said after washing Dashmat's feet.

The house of the accused Pravesh Shukla was razed on the order of the state government after the video surfaced and Pravesh was arrested. His family members resisted the action and said the video was an old one and was dug out by his political opponents ahead f the election.

Pravesh was booked under the National Security Act with the Shivraj Singh government sending a strong message that miscreants of the ruling party won't be spared.

"There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video," Pravesh's father said.

The urination incident took place at Kubri village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Pravesh, in an inebriated state, urinated on the face of a man later identified as Dashmat Rawat.

The person who shot the video said Pravesh asked him to take the video and then transfer it to his phone while he urinated on Dashmat. The incident, as the man who took the video claimed, took place around 10 days ago and he shared the video with another person and after that, it went viral.

Pravesh's wife also pushed for punishment for her husband's action if 'something wrong was done'.

