News / India News / Shooter Tara Shahdeo's ex-husband gets life term in forced conversion case

Shooter Tara Shahdeo's ex-husband gets life term in forced conversion case

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 05, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Tara Shahdeo had accused her husband Raqibul Hasan of torturing her for refusing to change her religion.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Thursday pronounced the quantum of punishment to Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan, convicted of pressurising his wife, a national shooter, to change her religion.

The conviction comes six years after the central agency filed a chargesheet on the complaint lodged by Tara Shahdeo. While Raqibul was sentenced to life term, his mother Kausar Rani has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. The then registrar of the High Court Mustaque Ahmed, accused of conspiring, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

National shooter Tara Shahdeo.(ANI file)
National shooter Tara Shahdeo.(ANI file)

“I want to thank the court and the CBI who served me justice. This justice is not just for me, every daughter in the country will gain trust that whoever does this to them will be punished”, Shahdeo told ANI after the verdict.

“People who do this would be afraid to not treat someone like this... When my fight started, it was labelled as domestic violence. But my efforts were that this should not happen with any girl. People were hesitant to speak that word. After this judgement, they would come up against it openly”, she added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here's all you need to know about the case:

1. In her complaint, Shahdeo had claimed she married her husband Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan on June 7, 2014. The national shooter claimed her husband and the then registrar of high court Mustaque Ahmed, started pressurising her from the second day of marriage to change religion and undergo Nikaah.

2. The central agency had taken over the probe in 2015 and registered a case in Delhi.

3. Tara Shahdeo was granted a divorce by a family court in Ranchi in June 2018 on grounds of cruelty.

4. She had petitioned to the court that Hasan had provided false information regarding his religion and tricked her into marriage.

5. Shahdeo had also accused Hasan of torturing for refusing to convert to Islam. The Centre had also sought a report from the Jharkhand government over the case.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out