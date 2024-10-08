Sirsa election result 2024 LIVE: Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda seeks to retain seat

Sirsa election result 2024 LIVE: Haryana's Sirsa seat is witnessing a key battle between the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and the Congress. HLP supremo Gopal Kanda is seeking a re-election from the assembly seat. The ruling BJP's Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra withdrew his nomination after the party hinted that it may back incumbent MLA Kanda, who has been supporting the state government....Read More

Sirsa assembly is predominantly urban and will be one of the most-watched contests in the Haryana assembly elections. The constituency has a blend of Punjabi, Bagri, and Rajasthani culture. It comes under the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 elections, Gopal Kanda won the Sirsa seat with a slim margin of 602 votes over Gokul Setia, who had then contested as an independent. It was a triangular contest then, with the BJP polling more than 30,000 votes, while the Congress could gather only 10,000 votes out of 1.42 lakh votes polled.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Kumari Selja won from Sirsa Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a massive margin of 2,68,497 votes by defeating BJP's Ashok Tanwar.