Start on clean slate: Chidambaram urges government ahead of meeting with farmers
Ahead of the tenth round of talks between the Centre and agitating farmers, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the ruling dispensation to start afresh and keep the past aside.
Nine rounds of talks have taken place between the government and agitating farmer unions without any concrete resolution, while the tenth round is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
"'Start on a clean slate' is the only way forward," Chidambaram tweeted.
"The government should offer to begin afresh and hold talks on what needs to be done and what needs to be avoided," he said.
The Congress leader also wondered how one could expect a positive outcome when the government refuses to keep the past aside.
"How can we expect any positive outcome when government refuses to keep the past aside and start on a clean state," he said on Twitter.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting on Delhi borders for almost two months against the Centre's three new farm laws enacted in September last year.
The farmers have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox