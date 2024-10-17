Stop blaming government for rain chaos: Shivakumar

As Bengaluru reels under the heavy rains, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at opposition parties for criticising the government’s handling of the city and accused them of tarnishing the city’s image. People walk through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Responding to accusations of infrastructure failure, Shivakumar, who also oversees the city’s development, emphasised that “the government is doing all it can to mitigate the damage caused by unexpected weather conditions”.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar, he said, “It is not possible to control nature. The government is doing the best it can to manage the rain havoc. The opposition parties must stop tarnishing the image of Bengaluru.”

He further said that schools were closed as a precaution, and more rains were expected, potentially leading to traffic disruptions. “A holiday has been declared for schools as a precautionary measure. There is a likelihood of more rain, which may lead to traffic jams. The public should plan accordingly,” he added.

The deputy CM also said that he would be holding further meetings with officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the police, and the fire department to review the situation and plan for potential challenges.

In response to opposition leaders’ social media comments, Shivakumar dismissed the allegations that the government was to blame for the floods. “Can we tell nature to stop the rains? These are unexpected rains due to cyclones. The government and the people of Bengaluru are capable of handling it,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy in a post on X attacked the government for its “negligence”. He said that the flooding had exposed the city’s poor infrastructure and questioned the Congress administration’s ability to manage Bengaluru’s development. “Bengaluru’s rain fury has exposed the utter collapse of infrastructure! The Silicon Valley of India is now drowning in the Congress government’s negligence,” Kumaraswamy wrote.

Deputy leader of opposition Arvind Bellad echoed similar concerns and accused the government of failing to live up to its promises of creating a globally competitive tech hub. He said, “Industries are suffering due to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, which is the government’s prime responsibility. Is this the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Karnataka government keeps boasting about?”

Meanwhile, the city continued to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more showers are expected till October 17. Since Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4°C and a minimum of 20.7°C, with 3.3 mm of rain. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for certain areas of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and coastal regions.

Parts of Bengaluru experienced significant rainfall on Tuesday, with some areas receiving over 60 mm, causing temperatures to drop. The highest recorded rainfall in the city was in Mahadevapura, which saw 92 mm, while the Yelahanka and East Bengaluru areas were also heavily affected. BBMP deployed tractors and pumps in various flooded localities, including Kendriya Vihar Apartment Complex and Ramanashree California Layout, to assist residents and clear waterlogged streets.

The civic body received 142 complaints of water entering homes, primarily from Yelahanka, with over 100 cases resolved by Tuesday evening. BBMP teams also cleared 26 fallen trees across the city. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath held meetings with zonal officials to assess the ongoing situation and visited affected areas in Yelahanka.