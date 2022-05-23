Stronger a judge, greater the attack on them: Top court

The stronger a judge is, the greater is the attack on him or her, rued the Supreme Court on Monday, as it termed the growing trend of personal criticism of judges “unfortunate”.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi underlined that judges are completely mindful that they are also bound by the law and that they discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

“This is becoming unfortunately a new fashion. The stronger the judge is, the greater is the attack and allegations,” observed the bench while shooting down the plea of a lawyer from Chennai to stay his two weeks’ jail term in a contempt of court case.

After holding advocate PR Adikesavan guilty of criminal contempt of court charge, the Madras high court on March 25 ordered him undergo two weeks’ simple imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹2,000. The high court took a stern view of the fact that Adikesavan not only defied the court order and did not show up following issuance of a warrant but also made adverse remarks against two high court judges in his applications.

Lamenting that the lawyer has scant respect for the judiciary, the high court imposed penal punishment on Adikesavan and further barred him from practising before it for a year.

When the lawyer’s appeal came up for the hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday, the bench frowned upon Adikesavan’s conduct in gathering more than 100 other advocates to prevent the police officials from executing a warrant issued against him by the high court in June 2021.

“What is this? You gather other advocates to defeat the orders of the high court? Then, you start attacking the judges of the high court. You made allegations to seek their recusal. Your conduct is such that we cannot take any other view. The high court has taken the correct view,” the bench told Adikesavan’s lawyer.

Emphasising that nobody is above the law, the court added that it is unacceptable for any group of individuals to put pressure on police officials and judges when they act in lawful exercise of their duties. “Lawyers must understand they are also subject to the laws. All of us are citizens and we are all bound by the law. No one is above the law,” it remarked.

At this point, the bench further highlighted the conditions under which the judicial officers at the subordinate judiciary function, without much security and in adverse conditions.

“Look at the judicial officers in district courts. They are the most vulnerable. Most of them have no security at all…not even a lathi-wielding policeman is with them. They get attacked too. We cannot condone any such act. We believe the high court has done the right thing,” said the bench, dismissing Adikesavan’s appeal.

In November, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana too voiced “grave” concerns against increasing attack on judges, especially in social media, stressing on central agencies and government to not only ensure protection of judicial officers from physical attacks but in the media as well, particularly social media.

“There are attacks on the judiciary in the media, particularly social media. These attacks appear to be sponsored and synchronised. The law enforcing agencies, particularly the central agencies, need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively. The governments are expected to create a secure environment so that the judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly,” the CJI said then at a public event.

