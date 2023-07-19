Home / India News / Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in case of alleged fabrication of 2002 Gujarat riots evidence

Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in case of alleged fabrication of 2002 Gujarat riots evidence

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Supreme Court granted regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in connection with the FIR for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in connection with the FIR for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The top court quashed the Gujarat high court order denying her bail.

The court further directed that during her bail, Setalvad's passport will remain deposited with the trial court. She will not make any attempt to influence witnesses and will remain away from the witnesses who are mostly in Gujarat. In the event, she is found to violate this condition, the court allowed the Gujarat police to seek cancellation of bail by approaching the top court.

Mumbai-based human rights activist Teesta Setalvad (File Photo)
Mumbai-based human rights activist Teesta Setalvad (File Photo)

On September 2 last year, the top court had granted her interim bail on the ground that she is a lady and the case pertained to 2002 where most evidence is documentary. These conditions were found to be relevant even today and hence the court directed her to continue to remain out on bail.

On June 25 last year, Setalvad along with ex-Gujarat director general of police RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt was taken into custody in a case registered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

On July 30, an Ahmedabad sessions court rejected the bail pleas of Setalvad and Sreekumar, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Later, the Gujarat high court on August 3, issued a notice to the state government on the bail plea of Setalvad and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

She later moved the Supreme Court (SC) for interim bail after the high court refused to consider her plea.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out