SC takes cognisance of parading of women in Manipur, calls it grossest violation

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a viral video of stripped women being paraded in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur, terming it “deeply disturbing” and “grossest violation of constitutional rights”. It sought explanations from the Union and the state governments and asked them to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The court asked for a report. (HT PHOTO)

“We are deeply disturbed by the video distributed since yesterday [Wednesday]. It is simply unacceptable and it is time the government stepped in and took some concrete action. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. It is the grossest of constitutional abuse,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud told attorney general R Venkataramani and solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

The CJI requested the top law officers to remain present in his court hall. “We have called you here to express our deepest concerns...this is the grossest of constitutional and human right violation. We will give you little time to take action and bring perpetrators to book...otherwise, we will step in,” the CJI-led bench, which also comprised justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

The CJI pointed out that although there were some reports that the video is from May, but it does not make any difference. “Who knows whether it was isolated or if there is a pattern.”

Mehta shared the bench’s concerns. “The government is also seriously concerned by the incident. Such incidents are completely unacceptable,” said Mehta. He added the government has initiated immediate steps to bring the perpetrators to book after the video surfaced and the outcome will be placed before the court.

The bench recorded its concerns in its order. “We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life. Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.”

The bench asked the Union and the state government to submit a report on actions taken and fixed the next hearing on July 28.

The video of a mob parading and assaulting three women after stripping them two months ago in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday and fanned fresh tensions in the state.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, one of the three women of a family was gang raped while a mob of 800-1000 men killed her brother and father on May 4.

The family of five had fled to a forest to escape the armed mob that entered their village and vandalised houses. Police later rescued the family. The mob surrounded the family and took them from police custody. It first killed a 56-year-old man on the spot, the FIR said. The mob then assaulted the three women.

