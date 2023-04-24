Home / India News / Won't let India become..': Suvendu Adhikari on rescue of citizens stuck in Sudan

Won't let India become..': Suvendu Adhikari on rescue of citizens stuck in Sudan

ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 24, 2023 11:03 PM IST

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari praised PM Modi and central government over the evacuations of citizens stranded in strife-torn Sudan.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that India needs a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who rescues people who got stuck in war-torn nations like Ukraine and Sudan.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari,(File)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari,(File)

"We won't let this country become Afghanistan and Ukraine. That’s why we need a strong Prime Minister. PM Modi rescued people stranded in Afghanistan and Ukraine. Now PM Modi is rescuing Indians from Sudan. People will not leave a strong leader like PM Modi and go to weak leaders like them", he spoke to ANI.

India on Monday has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens stranded in strife-torn Sudan amid the intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force there.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the images evacuated citizens and said that India is committed to assist all the bretheren in Sudan.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan", he tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry had said that India is making "every effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens stranded in Sudan". Amid the evacuation process, two Indian Air Force C-130J have been positioned on standby in Jeddah.

Last year, India launched Operation Ganga to evacuate around two thousand Indian students who were left stranded in war-torn Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour on February 24, 2022.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
prime minister bjp sudan security leader senior bharatiya janata party west bengal india army students twitter safety citizens russia indian air force ukraine foreign ministry suvendu adhikari afghanistan jeddah
