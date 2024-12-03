Menu Explore
Taj Mahal on alert after bomb threat, sparks intense security sweep

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 04:36 PM IST

The bomb threat later turned out to be hoax.

An email threatening to detonate explosives at the Taj Mahal was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism regional office on Tuesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, reported a police official.

No suspicious items were uncovered after the search operation.(PTI)
According to PTI, an immediate response included the bomb disposal unit, dog squad, and other security teams, but no suspicious items were uncovered, according to ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, who oversees security at the iconic monument.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check," he said.

