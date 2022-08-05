Take part in discussion, maintain decorum, LS Speaker Om Birla urges Opposition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the Opposition lawmakers protesting against price rise, Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike and unemployment to take part in the discussion and reminded them of the decorum that needs to be maintained in the House.

“...this is Parliament and you have been sent here to raise the issues of the public… instead you are coming here to participate in protests… This is not appropriate in the August House,” he said before adjourning the House till noon.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been disrupted as Opposition lawmakers have protested since the beginning of the monsoon session. On Friday, both Houses were adjourned within an hour of the beginning of the proceedings.

Birla on Thursday warned Opposition lawmakers of action if they did not exit the Well and return to their seats.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram, dressed up in black staged a protest in front of the Parliament against GST hike, price rise and unemployment. Police detained several Congress leaders as they tried to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.