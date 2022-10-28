'Task remains unfinished': Jaishankar on 26/11 justice at UNSC meet

Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the task of bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack remains unfinished. "14 years ago, Mumbai witnessed one of the most shocking terror attacks of our times. 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of four days. In fact, the entire city was held hostage to terrorists who entered from across the border," the foreign minister said recalling the Mumbai terror attack as he spoke at the UNSC special meeting of counter-terrorism committee, being held at Mumbai's Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, which was the centre of the 26/11 attack.

The city of Mumbai was held hostage and the victims included ordinary mumbaikars, going about their daily life, Jaishankar said in his speech. The attack was not just on mumbai but on the international community, he said. Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered and as a result commitment of each and every members state of the United Nations to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged, Jaishankar said. "Since then, we have endeavoyred to bring the masterminds and the perpetrators of this attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. Therefore, the coming together of the UNSC counter-terrorism committee to this venue is all special and significant," the foreign minister said.

India has chosen the Taj Mahal Palace hotel for hosting the anti-terrorism meet which will see the participation of foreign Minister of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Foreign Minister of Gabon, Michael Moussa-Adamo; Minister of State of UAE, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly; Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania, Megi Fino and UN Deputy Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov. This is also the first high-level visit from the UK after Rishi Sunak took charge as the prime minister.

