Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Malkajgiri constituency consists - Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar and Secunderabad Cantt assembly constituencies. A woman checks for her name before casting her vote at a polling station during the Telangana state assembly elections in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

Counting for all Malkajgiri area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

Constituency Leading Candidates Party MedchaI Result Awaited - MaIkajgiri Ramchander Rao N BJP QuthbuIIapur Result Awaited - KukatpaIIy Bandi Ramesh INC Uppal Bandaru Lakshma Reddy BRS Lal Bahadur Nagar Result Awaited - Secunderabad Cantt Result Awaited - 2018 Assembly Election Results:

Constituency Sitting MLA Party MedchaI Malla Reddy TRS Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumantha Rao TRS QuthbuIIapur K. P. Vivekanand Goud TRS KukatpaIIy Madhavaram Krishna Rao TRS Uppal Bethi Subhas Reddy TRS Lal Bahadur Nagar Devireddy Sudheer Reddy INC Secunderabad Cantt G. Sayanna TRS

