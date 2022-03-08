Three BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana assembly on first day of Budget session

The three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers were suspended on Monday from the rest of the budget session of the Telangana state assembly for allegedly obstructing state finance minister T Harish Rao’s presentation.

The three BJP MLAs — M Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak, T Raja Singh from Goshamahal and Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad assembly constituencies — were protesting against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government’s move to avoid the customary address by governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the beginning of the budget session.

The BJP members came to the assembly wearing black stoles and raised slogans against the government while standing in their seats as Rao was presenting the budget. Following this, state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion seeking suspension of the BJP members for the rest of the session. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced the suspension of the three BJP members.

Protesting against their suspension, the three MLAs, along with senior party leaders went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the governor, requesting her to advise the speaker to revoke the suspension and allow them to attend the assembly.

“In a democracy, people are the supreme authority and no government has the authority to subvert the Constitution and muzzle the voices that question,” the memorandum said.

Raja Singh said he had only protested against the thumping of desks by the ruling party members when the finance minister was using intemperate language against the central government in strong words. He said he had gone to the speaker to request him to keep the House in the order.

“No sooner did I approach the speaker, Srinivas Yadav sought suspension of the BJP members as if following a pre-prepared script,” he alleged.

The BJP members said they were also prevented by the police to stage a protest sit-in near the Gandhi statue on the assembly premises. Subsequently, they were taken into custody.Meanwhile, the six Congress MLAs, too, walked out of the session in protest against the lack of the governor’s address of the House.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy also released a statement condemning the suspension. “Registering protest against the government is the democratic right of the members. How can the speaker curtail their rights?” he asked.