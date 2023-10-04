News / India News / Three-storey building collapses in MP's Satna; 2 rescued

Three-storey building collapses in MP's Satna; 2 rescued

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Satna town of Madhya Pradesh around Tuesday midnight.

A three-storey building collapsed in the Satna town of Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday. The collapse occurred during ongoing renovation work, leaving an unknown number of individuals trapped inside the debris.

Search and rescue operations are underway at the site.(ANI)

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched to extract those trapped beneath the rubble.

Siddharth Kushwaha, the MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) for Satna, spoke to reporters at the scene and provided some preliminary information. He said, “As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on, and amid that, this building collapsed. It's not clear how many are trapped inside; rescue operations are underway.”

Abhishek Gehlot, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Satna, later informed that two labourers trapped under the rubble have been rescued.

"We received information that 2 labourers were trapped under the debris...rescue operations were conducted and we have successfully rescued both of them", Gehlot said.

Authorities have yet to provide specific details about the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)

