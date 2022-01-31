TMC MP urges Prez to remove Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on Monday he had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state. Bandyopadhyay said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was also present when he made the appeal that came amid a worsening tussle between the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government and the governor.

The TMC MP’s request to remove the governor came on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament.

The acrimonious ties between Dhankhar and the state government has touched an all-time low in recent months. The governor recently said he cannot see "trampling of human rights" and the state "getting drenched" in violence.

Today, I requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) from the state..Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present...: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay pic.twitter.com/1suHQO6cdG — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Dhankhar’s latest comments came on Sunday while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Asserting that no amount of "insults" will deter him from performing his duties, Dhankhar said violence and democracy do not go together, and urged all to become messengers of peace and non-violence as a tribute to the father of the nation.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to place a Substantive Motion in the Rajya Sabha criticising the actions of the governor.

The governor, who has crossed swords with Banerjee's government over several issues since assuming charge, recently accused the chief minister and the speaker of the Assembly of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him the information he had sought on multiple matters.

He has had run-ins over appointments of vice chancellors of universities, calling bureaucrats to his office for explanations. On January 25, Dhankhar, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as “horrible and frightening”.

