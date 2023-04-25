NIA court issues proclamation orders against Jaish commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo

NIA court has issued proclamation orders against top Jaish commander Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo and another active militant Reyaz Ahmad Dar. Police said Nengroo is in Pakistan and running terror activities from there. (HT file image)

In November, Nengroo’s house was demolished at Rajpora in Pulwama after the government said it was constructed on government land.

“Proclamation under section 82 CRPC has been issued by NIA Court Pulwama in respect of a designated terrorist and an active terrorist in various terrorist activities. Proclamation has been issued in respect of designated terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo, who is involved in various terrorist activities including Case FIR No. 42/2022 under section 20, 38 UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) of Police Station Rajpora and in respect of active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar involved in case FIR No 239/2022 under section 307 IPC, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Pulwama. Court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority. Before issuing proclamation, NIA Court has already issued NBW (Non-Bailable warrant) open ended warrant,” J&K Police said in a statement.

The proclamation order was pasted in the native place of Nengroo and other militant including villages of Pulwama.

Nengroo was designated a terrorist by the Centre last year in April under the UAPA for allegedly running a terror network from Pakistan.

In the notification, the ministry of home ministry had said that Nengroo was involved in helping terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and was also responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the region. People aware of the matter said the 35-year-old managed to escape to Pakistan along with his family and was currently operating from there.

Nengroo’s brother Reyaz Ahmad is currently in jail after he was arrested while ferrying terrorists in a truck in 2018.

The case was later handed over to the NIA.

Police officials said another brother Manzor Ahmad, was killed in an encounter between forces and terrorists in 2013.