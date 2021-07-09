Tripura to send 650 kgs of pineapples to Bangladesh PM as return gift for mangoes

Tripura will send over 650 kilograms of its queen variety of pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday as return gift for the 300 kgs of Haribhanga variety of mangoes from the neighbouring country.

The consignment will be sent to the Indian high commission in Dhaka through Akhaura Integrated Check Post at the India-Bangladesh border in Agartala tomorrow, and will be handed over to Bangladesh the following day, said state officials.

“Over 650 kg pineapples have been brought from Ampi, a bordering village in Gomati district. These pineapples will be sent in 100 packets with four pineapples in each packet,” said an official from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Approximately, 1.28 lakh metric tonne pineapples are cultivated on orchards covering 8,800 hectares in different parts of the northeastern state every year.

President Ram Nath Kovind had declared the queen variety of pineapple as the state’s fruit during his visit to Agartala in 2018.

Bangladesh had gifted India mangoes through its deputy high commissioner posted at Agartala, Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, earlier this week. Hosen handed over the mangoes to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Civil Secretariat.