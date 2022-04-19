Home / India News / Tripura woman beaten by husband, villagers on suspicion of extra-marital affair
Tripura woman beaten by husband, villagers on suspicion of extra-marital affair

The Tripura Police said the woman, who was thrashed by villagers in Khowai district, was still being treated at a health facility
A Tripura police officer said they are yet to make any arrests for the assault on the woman (Reuters)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 12:20 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A 35-year-old woman was mercilessly beaten by her husband and a group of villagers in Tripura’s Khowai district on Saturday evening after they barged into a neighbour’s house and found the woman. Police said the husband suspected the woman was in a relationship with the neighbour.

Police said the group of villagers also forced the woman and the neighbour to exchange garlands as is done at weddings to humiliate the woman.

“We have taken up the case today based on the complaint of the woman. We have started our investigation,” said Teliamura sub divisional police officer Sonacharan Jamatia.

He said a first information report (FIR) has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including trespass, causing grievous hurt, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.

No one has been arrested yet, the police officer said.

The incident took place in Krishnapur area of Khowai, 60km from state capital Agartala, on Saturday night.

Police said the woman is admitted to a local health facility. The man, in whose house she was spotted, was discharged after being administered first aid.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
