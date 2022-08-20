Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla gets another 1-year extension

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given a year’s extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to an order by the personnel ministry.

This is Bhalla’s third extension in the post.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as home secretary in August 2019.

He was scheduled to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age. His tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020 till August 22, 2021.

Bhalla’s term was further extended by one more year on August 12 last year and was to end on Monday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022 i.e. up to August 22, 2023, in relaxation of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” the order, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

During his tenure, the home secretary oversaw passage of key and contentious legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalla also oversaw the creation of the Ram Mandir Trust, which is overseeing the high-profile project of the construction of the Ram Temple.

Previously, Bhalla held secretarial positions in the ministry of power, ministry of coal and department of commerce, and department of shipping (ports) and also handled various assignments in the cadre in Assam and Meghalaya.