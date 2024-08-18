 Union minister Juam Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram succumbs to dengue; CM pays tribute | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Union minister Juam Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram succumbs to dengue; CM pays tribute

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 18, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers, and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited Jual Oram’s residence at Lumbinivihar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and paid their last respects to his wife

Bhubaneshwar: Jhingia Oram, the wife of Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, passed in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday night, officials said. She was 58.

Jhingia Oram, wife of Union tribal affairs minister (HT Photo/Sourced)
Jhingia Oram, wife of Union tribal affairs minister (HT Photo/Sourced)

Jhingia was suffering from dengue and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for the past nine days.

The Union minister said his wife breathed her last at around 10:50pm.

“She had lung fibrosis and was also undergoing treatment for dengue. Her platelet count had dropped to 60,000, and she fell unconscious. My wife was shouldering a big responsibility for which I was able to discharge my political career,” he said, speaking to the media.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers, and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited Jual Oram’s residence at Lumbinivihar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and paid their last respects to his wife.

“Paid floral tributes on the mortal remains of Jhingia Oram, wife of our party’s senior leader and Union minister Jual Oram. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family”, the CM said in a post on X.

“It is an inseparable loss for Jual Oram’s family. We have come here to express our condolences,” said Majhi.

Jhingia married Jual Oram in 1987. The couple has two daughters. 

News / India News / Union minister Juam Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram succumbs to dengue; CM pays tribute
