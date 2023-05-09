Home / India News / Goyal, Ng co-chair 6th Canada-India dialogue on trade, investment

Goyal, Ng co-chair 6th Canada-India dialogue on trade, investment

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
May 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, discussed an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) between the two countries

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, co-chaired the sixth Canada-India Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, in Ottawa on Monday and discussed an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) between the two countries.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng. (Twitter)
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng. (Twitter)

The EPTA is an interim step towards the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Indian and Canadian officials earlier held a seventh round of negotiations for the EPTA in Ottawa last month.

In a tweet, Goyal said his dialogue with Ng reinforced how forging an EPTA would further deepen the India-Canadian trade ties, mutually benefiting both countries.

“With our deepening trade ties, both India & Canada look forward to further enhance collaboration in new & diverse areas for greater growth.”

Ng, who hosted a dinner for Goyal, tweeted, “We both know the future lies in building a clean economy, one that is inclusive and creates prosperity for both our people. Let’s continue to invest in one another’s success!”

She said she looked forward to working together over the next few days to advance trade relationships, benefiting businesses and workers.

Goyal, who will be in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday before departing for India on Thursday, will meet with Canadian CEOs. The Canada-Indian Business Council will also host a reception for him.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Topics
piyush goyal
piyush goyal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out