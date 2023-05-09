Goyal, Ng co-chair 6th Canada-India dialogue on trade, investment

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, co-chaired the sixth Canada-India Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, in Ottawa on Monday and discussed an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) between the two countries. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng. (Twitter)

The EPTA is an interim step towards the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Indian and Canadian officials earlier held a seventh round of negotiations for the EPTA in Ottawa last month.

In a tweet, Goyal said his dialogue with Ng reinforced how forging an EPTA would further deepen the India-Canadian trade ties, mutually benefiting both countries.

“With our deepening trade ties, both India & Canada look forward to further enhance collaboration in new & diverse areas for greater growth.”

Ng, who hosted a dinner for Goyal, tweeted, “We both know the future lies in building a clean economy, one that is inclusive and creates prosperity for both our people. Let’s continue to invest in one another’s success!”

She said she looked forward to working together over the next few days to advance trade relationships, benefiting businesses and workers.

Goyal, who will be in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday before departing for India on Thursday, will meet with Canadian CEOs. The Canada-Indian Business Council will also host a reception for him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON