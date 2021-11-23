UP elections: Cultural nationalism is key for BJP but opposition focuses on dynasty politics, says Nadda

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moves forward with cultural nationalism and democratic values, other political parties move with dynasty and vote-bank politics, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Monday, criticizing opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

“We should be proud that we are members of a party that has democracy at its core. It is the part where an ordinary worker coming from an ordinary family becomes the chief minister of the state and a worker like me becomes the president of the party,” Nadda said, addressing a meeting of voting booth presidents of Gorakhpur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. “We move forward with cultural nationalism and they (opposition) with vanshwad (dynastic politics). For us nationalism is important and for them vanshwad is everything.”

Nadda asked the booth presidents to once again spare no effort to ensure victory of the BJP by a big margin in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to assembly elections in February-March next year.

While the BJP takes everyone along with the motto sabka saath, sabka vishwas, the opposition indulge in politics of vote bank and worry about only a “particular community and family,” Nadda said.

“I have neither engaged in divisive politics nor given any statement to divide the society. When an election comes, BJP starts talking about freedom fighters and nationalist leaders from Gandhi to Patel, but the opposition starts talking about Pakistan and Jinnah,” Nadda said in an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party. “I ask you (booth level workers) to reach out to people and tell them about these people who divide society by giving such statements.”

Lauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the meeting, Nadda said he has put the state on the path of development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also facilitated development funds for Uttar Pradesh. “This has become possible because of the double-engine government,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said it is the same state where mafia and rioters used to dominate under previous governments, but the goons have forgotten hooliganism now.

He said that Modi “is engaged in making India capable and protecting its pride and glory”, while “Jinnahwadi people were robbing people of their rights”.

The BJP president said it was Yogi Adityanath who, as an MP, had raised the issue of encephalitis in Parliament, following which its vaccination, which was available in Japan in the early 60s, became available in the state during the period 2006-08.

Samajwadi Party MLC Udaiveer Singh said: “The BJP and its top leaders are jittery now with the kind of support Akhilesh Yadav is getting. BJP is staring at defeat and they are making the same old allegations. This won’t work now.”

