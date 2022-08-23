UP teen kills friend, tells police he wanted to go to jail to avoid studies

GHAZIABAD: A 16-year-old boy on Monday allegedly strangled his 14-year-old friend and slit his throat with a broken glass bottle near the Delhi Meerut Expressway before turning up at the local police post to surrender. Police said the boy, a class 10 student, allegedly told the stunned officers at the Garden Enclave police post about the murder.

Ghaziabad (rural) superintendent of police (SP) Iraj Raja said the teenager told the police during questioning that he did not like to study and wanted to avoid going to school. “He had been planning to drop out but his family did not approve of this. He said that he then planned the murder of his friend so that he goes to jail and this would discontinue his studies. We produced the boy before a court and he was sent to an observation home,” the police officer said.

His victim lived in the neighbourhood, and was two years younger than him.

The victim’s father said the suspect turned up at his house soon after his son returned from school at 2pm and the two went out together. “Later in the evening, some locals told us about the murder and we rushed there. We were shocked to see my son’s body,” the victim’s father, a native of Hapur’s Pilkhuwa, said.

When the 14-year-old boy’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday afternoon, the family along with others blocked the Hapur Road near the expressway. It was only after two hours that the police were able to convince the protesters to clear the road at about 5:30pm.

The protesters demanded ₹50 lakh compensation, a job for a family member; a house for the victim’s family and free studies for the siblings of the victim.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh, who negotiated with the victim’s family, said they promised the family that their demands will be looked into.

“The compensation they demanded is high and it will be as per the provisions of the Act. Further, we have assured them that we will forward their application for relief from the CM Relief Fund. For continuing education of siblings, we will speak to schools for their admission. The house and job will be provided as per the eligibility,” Singh said.

The family also demanded that other people including the suspect’s father and his cousin be booked for the murder.

The district SP said the police will add the names demanded by the victim’s side but “the role of additional persons will be determined on the basis of investigation”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON