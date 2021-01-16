Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries

IND USA
A priest offers prayers after the first consignment of Covid vaccine arrives at a storage facility in Ajmer.(PTI)
Initially, several state politicians showed interest in getting the jabs first in an attempt to allay any fear among people. But in his last interaction with the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the priority will be healthcare workers and not politicians.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:27 AM IST

With months of preparation leading to Vaccine Day on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the world's largest vaccination drive through his virtual address, all eyes are on those who will receive the first jabs of the vaccines in different states.

Initially, several state politicians showed interest in getting the jabs first in an attempt to allay any fear among people. But in his last interaction with the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the priority will be healthcare workers and not politicians.

Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation at 10.30am

States have chosen the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive who all are healthcare workers. Some states will start the vaccination at all the centres simultaneously while chief ministers will be present at one of those centres to mark the official beginning.

Medical superintendents in Gujarat

Medical Superintendents of government hospitals at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will be among the first to get coronavirus vaccine shots in Gujarat on Saturday. On the first day, over 16,000 health workers, 100 at each centre, will be covered, they said.

Dr J V Modi (46), superintendent of Ahmedabad civil hospital, and Dr Niyati Lakhani (58), superintendent of Gandhinagar civil hospital will be administered the vaccine among others.

Medical college principal in Rajasthan

The principal of the government-run SMS Medical College here will get the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine. “I have no inhibition in taking the vaccine as it is scientific and like any other flu shot. I am very comfortable,” said Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari. Bhandari will be administered Covishield vaccine.

A woman sanitation worker in Chhattisgarh

A 53-year-old woman sanitation worker, Tulsa Tandi, will be the first person to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh.

Lok Sabha MP in Noida

Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma, who is a trained MBBS doctor, will on one of the first parliamentarians to get the vaccine today. He will get vaccinated at Kailash Hospital at around 11am.

Doctor, nurse, sanitation worker trio in Delhi

A trio of a doctor, nurse and a sanitation worker will receive Covid-19 vaccine shots in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the state-run LNJP Hospital.

12 leading doctors in Assam

Twelve leading doctors of Assam will be administered Covid-19 vaccine from the first vial on Saturday morning, state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Former vice chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences Dr Umesh Chandra Sarma will be the first to receive the initial dose, he said. The other doctors to be vaccinated are Padma Shri awardee and surgeon Dr Ilias Ali, Sahitya Akademi awardee and former principal of Barpeta Medical College and Hospital Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya and its superintendent Dr Abhijeet Sharma.

Sweepers in Goa

Sanitation workers who attend to COVID-19 wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) would be among the first to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa. "Someone can refuse to take the vaccine, so we don't know who will be actually the first person to get the vaccine," a senior GMCH official said when asked who would be the first recipient as per the list.

(With PTI inputs)

