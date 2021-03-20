IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Varsity students plan two-day class boycott
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Varsity students plan two-day class boycott

  • 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST

The students’ body at Ashoka University on Saturday announced a “two-day boycott of classes” next week to protest the resignation of two professors, Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian, even as more academics -- including former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan -- weighed in and expressed their support for Mehta and his departure on fears that he could be a “political liability” for the university on account of his strong political views.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ashoka Student Government demanded “public acknowledgement by the founders” of Mehta’s statement about “political liability” and an assurance that he will be “given a public unconditional offer letter”; an open meeting between the founders and the students’ body; and the “divesting of administrative powers and roles from the founders” to the “elected representatives of faculty, students, and administration”. The statement added that the students would protest till these demands were met, and added that if they were not “met by Tuesday” (March 23), the students would “organise a separate movement demanding that the Vice-Chancellor resign”.

The university and the founders have so far not offered their version of events.

During a townhall with students on Thursday, VC Sarkar rejected allegations that Mehta was asked to resign due to his role as a government critic. “I spoke to Pratap and tried to persuade him multiple times not to leave Ashoka and to withdraw his resignation,” she said.

News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday — he resigned on March 15 — and caused a stir among students and faculty of the university, and the academic community across India and overseas. “After a meeting with Founders it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability. My public writing in support of a politic that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to carry risks for the university. In the interests of the University, I resign,” he said in his resignation letter.

Faculty members also wrote to V-C Malabika Sarkar saying that Mehta’s exit would set a “chilling precedent”. Sheldon Pollock, a Sanskrit scholar who is closely associated with Ashoka University, also issued a statement on Thursday expressing his solidarity with Mehta.

On Friday morning, his colleague and former chief economic adviser Subramanian resigned saying he was “devastated” by Mehta’s resignation, and it reflected the university’s inability to protect “academic freedom and expression”.

Late on Friday, around 150 academics from overseas universities wrote an open letter terming Mehta’s exit as a “dangerous attack on academic freedom”.

In the letter, addressed to Ashoka trustees, administration, and the faculty, the academics express their “distress” over Mehta’s resignation under “political pressure”. “A prominent critic of the current Indian government and defender of academic freedom, he had become a target for his writings. It seems that Ashoka’s Trustees, who should have treated defending him as their institutional duty, instead all but forced his resignation,” it read.

The signatories included Homi K Bhabha, Anne F Rothenberg, professor of humanities at Harvard University; Erwin Chemerinsky, dean at the University of California Berkeley School of Law; Rogers Smith, Partha Chatterjee of Columbia University; Faisal Devji, professor of Indian history, University of Oxford; and Lawrence Lessig of Harvard Law School.

The university alumni council on Friday held a meeting to discuss the future course of action in order to “protect the academic freedom in the university”.

On Saturday, Rajan weighed in on LinkedIn. He wrote that “free speech” is the soul of a great university and by “compromising on it, the founders (of Ashoka) have bartered away its soul”. “The reality is that professor Mehta is a thorn in the side of the establishment. He is no ordinary thorn because he skewers those in government and in high offices like the Supreme Court with vivid prose and thought-provoking arguments,” he added.

HT learns that on Friday, some of the founders met Mehta and sought his return. Ashoka University did not respond to queries, saying a statement on the matter will be issued soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashoka university pratap bhanu mehta arvind subramanian + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

HC orders probe into allegations of threat to family of Hathras victim

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into allegations of threats issued to family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim, during the trial of the case, in Hathras district court, on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mamata hits back at Modi, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Kolkata: Sharpening her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that money collected under PM Cares Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic was being used in the Bengal elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee and Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ashoka students seek return of professors

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi The students’ body at Ashoka University on Saturday announced a “two-day boycott of classes” next week to protest the resignation of two professors, Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian, even as more academics -- including former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan -- weighed in and expressed their support for Mehta and his departure on fears that he could be a “political liability” for the university on account of his strong political views
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to randomly test people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at public places without their consent amid a surge in infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

120mn doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Union government has placed orders for 120 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, moving to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery as a new wave of infections takes holds in several parts of the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Varsity students plan two-day class boycott

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
india news

Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
india news

Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bagchi
Arindam Bagchi
india news

Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg)
File photo: US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg)
india news

Raised human rights issues, says US defence secretary. A strong rebuttal follows

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Indian officials said human rights and values were only discussed at Lloyd Austin's meetings as shared strengths of the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP