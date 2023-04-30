WATCH | Mobile phone hurled towards PM Modi during Mysuru roadshow, police say ‘no ill intention’

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a mega roadshow Sunday in Mysuru, police said. The incident occurred when the top BJP leader was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police. A mobile phone was hurled towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video doing rounds of social media, a phone can be seen landing on the bonnet of the vehicle PM Modi was present. The incident did not go unnoticed by the prime minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

"The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

"In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The prime minister winded up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka with a mega roadshow in Mysuru passing through various parts of the city in what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jambu Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara.

The breach occurred when Modi, wearing the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl, and flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

(With inputs from agencies)

