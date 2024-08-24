The Union cabinet on Saturday greenlit two significant initiatives aimed at bolstering the country’s scientific and biotechnological capabilities. Vigyan Dhara scheme gets Cabinet nod

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes merged into a unified central sector scheme called “Vigyan Dhara” under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The scheme, with an outlay of ₹10,579.84 crore for the period between 2021 and 2026, focuses on three main areas: institutional and human capacity building, research and development, and innovation and technology deployment.

“The primary objective of the Vigyan Dhara scheme is to promote S&T (science and technology) capacity building as well as research, innovation and technology development towards strengthening the Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem in the country,” a government statement said.

“There have been many historic decks made in PM Modi’s historic third term and special emphasis has been given to infrastructure development.. similarly focus has also been in acknowledging the poor.. we decided to make 3crore houses for the deprived.. cabinet had also approved decisions to improve housing facilities in urban areas.. today too the government has approved three major decisions…,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while addressing the media.

Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, “Vigyan Dhara will encourage innovation and scientific research among young minds. It will propel India towards becoming a global leader in research, science and technology.”

The scheme aims to enhance research in various fields, including sustainable energy and water, and promote international collaboration. It also seeks to increase the participation of women in science and technology.

In a separate decision, the cabinet approved the “BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing” proposed by the department of Biotechnology.

The BioE3 policy is designed to support innovation-driven research and development across thematic sectors, accelerate technology development and commercialisation, and expand India’s skilled workforce.

“Overall, this policy will further strengthen government’s initiatives such as ‘Net Zero’ carbon economy & ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and will steer India on the path of accelerated ‘green growth’ by promoting ‘circular bioeconomy’,” the statement added.

The policy will focus on strategic sectors including high-value bio-based chemicals, smart proteins and functional foods, precision biotherapeutics, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Both initiatives are aligned with India’s vision for development, known as “Viksit Bharat 2047,” and are expected to significantly contribute to the country’s scientific and economic growth in the coming years, the government said.