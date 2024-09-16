PM Modi hits out at JMM for ‘aiding’ Bangladesh infiltrators in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government in Jharkhand of “supporting” Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators for vote bank politics, and alleged that the tribal population is “rapidly decreasing” in Santhal Parganas region as these illegal migrants are establishing control over the panchayat system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI)

Sounding the poll bugle in the eastern state, where elections to the 81-member assembly are due to be held later this year, Modi said the JMM and its allies – the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress – are the “biggest enemies” of the region and that the time has come to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Prime Minister was addressing a “Parivartan Maharally” of the BJP at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur when he made the remarks.

“Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demography of these regions is changing fast. The tribal population is on the decline. The infiltrators are establishing control of the panchayat system, grabbing land, indulging in atrocities on daughters of the state… Each Jharkhand resident is feeling unsafe,” he told the crowd.

“JMM is standing with the Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, who have infiltrated into the party as well and are gradually taking control,” he added.

Modi criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for refusing to acknowledge the ongoing infiltration, despite a high court order on September 12 to establish an independent panel to probe the “infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants” in the state.

The JMM, Congress and RJD are the biggest enemies of Jharkhand, Modi said. “The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation. And the Congress hates Jharkhand. The Congress ruled the country from Delhi for so many decades but they did not let backwards, Adivasi and Dalits come forward... The JMM came ahead in politics using Adivasi votes. But today, they are standing with those who took over the jungles of the Adivasis,” he added.

In his speech, Modi also spoke about how former chief minister Champai Soren was “insulted and ousted” from the JMM for power. “This has dealt a severe blow to the tribals of Jharkhand, and a fitting reply will be given to the party. Even Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of chief minister Hemant Soren, was subjected to disrespect,” he said.

In March, Sita Soren quit the JMM, saying that ever since the death of her husband Durga Soren – eldest son of JMM chief Shibu Soren – she had been “isolated by the party and family members”. She joined the BJP thereafter.

Champai was Jharkhand chief minister from February 2, days after his predecessor and JMM acting president Hemant was imprisoned, till July 3. He made way after Hemant was released from jail.

“The JMM-led government has been trained by Congress’ school of corruption. It is time to bid farewell to the JMM that looted mines, minerals and Army land,” Modi said.

He added that the JMM-led coalition was so deeply entrenched in corruption that substantial amounts of cash were recovered not only from their leaders but also from their aides. “This was the money of your hard work. This election is about taking account of looting this people’s money and trust,” he said.

In 2023, about ₹300 crore was seized from the premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu during a raid by the Income Tax department. In May this year, Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam (Congress MLA from Pakur) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) after ₹ ₹32.2 crore cash was seized from the house of the domestic help of his secretary Sanjeev Lal in Ranchi.

ED also seized an SUV and cash worth ₹36 lakh from Hemant’s Delhi residence in January this year.

Modi said it is the BJP which is committed for the development of Jharkhand. “If the BJP comes to power, it will launch a probe into the deaths of 15 aspirants during an excise constable recruitment drive,” he said.

More than 10 candidates died during the physical assessment test for Jharkhand Excise Constable recruitment in East Singhbhum district, prompting the chief minister to halt the exercise. Soren has also ordered an immediate review of the recruitment rules made by the previous BJP government.

The JMM sharply reacted to Modi’s remarks on infiltration. “It is the BJP government who has allowed the intrusion of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Hasina stepped down and fled to India on August 5, following widespread student-led protests against her government in which more than 600 people were killed. She is currently in a safe location, though Indian authorities have not given details of her whereabouts.

On Modi’s remarks on involvement of JMM, Congress and RJD leaders in corrupt activities, Bhattacharya said: “Modi’s Gujarati friend leaves the country after siphoning ₹16 lakh crore….”