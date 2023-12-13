Parliament security scare: Courageous MPs confront intruder; watch video

New Delhi: In a major security scare, a man wearing blue jacket jumped inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He was sitting in the visitor's gallery. The video of the man's act has gone viral. The unidentified man was later apprehended by the MPs and the security.

The video shows the man running around the Lok Sabha as baffled MPs watch and make sense of the situation. The unidentified man was later apprehended. The MPs and the security personnel later caught hold of the intruder.

The incident happened even as security personnel were present in the galleries.

The security inside Parliament has cordoned off the entire gallery, Lok Sabha chamber and the surrounding areas.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

The video shows MPs courageously trying to get hold of the man.

A Trinamool Congress MP told the media that there were two men who were spraying some chemical.MP Arvind Sawant said the chemical caused irritation.

The security breach took place on the anniversary of the parliament attack.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is likely to call a meeting to review security inside the chambers of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, MP Ram Shiromani Verma said security personnel have found an Aadhaar car with a Lucknow address from one of the intruders.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have detained a man and a woman from outside the Parliament. They had been protesting with colour smoke.