Weather Today News Live: Gusty winds offer Delhi a break from scorching heat

Weather Today News Live: A guard drinks water while being silhouetted against the hot summer sun, at Ashram Flyover in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

Weather Today News Live: Delhi experienced significant gusty winds on Wednesday night, reaching 52 kmph in areas like Pitampura, Salwan Public School (East Delhi), and Ujwa, said India Meterological Department (IMD). At Palam Airport, wind speeds peaked at 48 kmph between 11:00pm and 11:30pm, causing visibility to drop from 4,000 meters to 1,500 meters before improving to 2,500 meters. The temperature at Palam Airport dropped by 7°C within an hour. At Safdarjung, the temperature fell to 32.6°C at 11:30pm on June 19....Read More

Heatwave alert today

• Severe heatwave conditions are expected in parts of West Uttar Pradesh till June 23, and in East Uttar Pradesh on June 20, with a decrease in intensity thereafter.

• Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will abate from today. These conditions will also affect Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 23.

• Warm night conditions are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh on June 20.

• Odisha and Bihar are expected to experience hot and humid weather on June 20-21.

Rain forecast today

• A cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Bangladesh. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds are moving from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India in the lower tropospheric levels.

• Due to these conditions, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next 5 days.

• Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.

• Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next 5 days.

• Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar till June 23 and in Jharkhand on June 20-21.