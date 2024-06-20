Weather Today News Live: Gusty winds offer Delhi a break from scorching heat
Weather Today News Live: Delhi experienced significant gusty winds on Wednesday night, reaching 52 kmph in areas like Pitampura, Salwan Public School (East Delhi), and Ujwa, said India Meterological Department (IMD). At Palam Airport, wind speeds peaked at 48 kmph between 11:00pm and 11:30pm, causing visibility to drop from 4,000 meters to 1,500 meters before improving to 2,500 meters. The temperature at Palam Airport dropped by 7°C within an hour. At Safdarjung, the temperature fell to 32.6°C at 11:30pm on June 19....Read More
Heatwave alert today
• Severe heatwave conditions are expected in parts of West Uttar Pradesh till June 23, and in East Uttar Pradesh on June 20, with a decrease in intensity thereafter.
• Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will abate from today. These conditions will also affect Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 23.
• Warm night conditions are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh on June 20.
• Odisha and Bihar are expected to experience hot and humid weather on June 20-21.
Rain forecast today
• A cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Bangladesh. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds are moving from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India in the lower tropospheric levels.
• Due to these conditions, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next 5 days.
• Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.
• Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next 5 days.
• Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar till June 23 and in Jharkhand on June 20-21.
Weather Today News Live: Nadda reviews heatwave situation
Weather Today News Live: Union health minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation and the readiness of central government hospitals. He directed the establishment of special heatwave units in these hospitals.
In an advisory to states, the Union health ministry instructed health facilities to prepare for heatwave conditions. State Nodal Officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) were asked to start submitting daily reports on heatstroke cases and deaths, as well as total deaths from March 1, 2024.
The advisory also called for maintaining a digital list of suspected and confirmed heatstroke cases and deaths at health facilities, and for investigating suspected heat-related deaths by a medical officer or epidemiologist.
Weather Today News Live: Satellite imagery shows rain forecast
Weather Today News Live: Delhi hospitals see spike in heat stroke cases
Weather Today News Live: At the Centre-run RML Hospital, 22 patients were admitted in the last two days, with five deaths and 12 on ventilator support.
Safdarjung Hospital reported 60 heat stroke cases, with 42 admitted patients and six deaths, including a 60-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who died on Tuesday.
LNJP Hospital reported four deaths due to suspected heat stroke in the last two days.
Weather Today News Live: Heat stroke cases rise
Weather Today News Live: In the national capital, hospitals have seen a surge in heat stroke and heat exhaustion cases, with several deaths reported in the last two days.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, over four degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in June since 1969.
Weather Today News Live: Western disturbance to provide temporary relief to North India
Weather Today News Live: A western disturbance may provide much-needed relief to North India, though only marginally, over the next few days, predicted the India Meteorological Department.
Weather Today News Live: Gusty winds bring respite from heat in Delhi
Weather Today News Live:
• Gusty Winds: Maximum gusty winds were recorded at 52 kmph at Pitampura, Salwan Public School (East Delhi), and Ujwa. Other locations recorded gusts as follows: Pragati Maidan at 50 kmph, Jafarpur at 46 kmph, and IGNOU at 43 kmph.
• Palam Airport: Wind speeds reached 48 kmph between between 11:00pm and 11:30pm, causing visibility to drop from 4,000m at 11pm to 1,500m, before improving to 2,500m by 11:30pm. At Palam Airport, the temperature fell by 7°C within an hour, from 38°C at 10:30pm to 31°C at 11:30pm.
• Safdarjung Temperature: The temperature at Safdarjung was 38°C at 11:30pm on June 18 and dropped to 32.6°C at 11:30pm on June 19, showing a decrease of 5.4°C over 24 hours.