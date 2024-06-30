What is Araku coffee which found mention in PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 111th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, June 30, praised the “flavour and significance” of Araku coffee from Andhra Pradesh. He recalled sharing a moment over coffee with the state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as shown in a picture during the broadcast where they were joined by then-state governor ESL Narasimhan. PM Modi recalled sharing a moment over coffee with the state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi also highlighted the popularity of Araku coffee, noting its presence during the G20 Summit hosted by India in September last year.

“There are numerous products from India that enjoy high demand globally, and it fills us with pride to see our local products achieving international recognition. One such product is Araku coffee, renowned for its rich flavor and aroma, cultivated extensively in the Alluri Sita Ram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 1.5 lakh tribal families are involved in its cultivation. I recall tasting this coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu in Visakhapatnam. Araku coffee has garnered several global awards and was well-received at the G20 Summit held in Delhi,” PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

“About 1.5 lakh tribal families are engaged in cultivating Araku coffee, with the Girijan cooperative playing a crucial role in its success. By uniting local farmers and encouraging them to cultivate Araku coffee, the cooperative has significantly boosted their income,” he added.

GI tag for Araku coffee

Araku coffee received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. A GI tag signifies products originating from a specific geographical area, known for possessing unique qualities or reputation due to their origin.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also shared the Prime Minister's mention about Araku coffee on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “Truly matchless! Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally,” Goyal wrote.

Araku Valley Arabica coffee is sourced from the hilly terrains of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, and the Odisha region is grown at elevations of 900-1100 metres above sea level.

The coffee production by tribal communities follows an organic approach, emphasising practices such as the use of organic manures, green manuring, and organic pest management

Other types of Indian coffee with GI tags

Here are other types of coffee in India that have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags:

- Coorg Arabica coffee is cultivated exclusively in the Kodagu district of Karnataka.

- Wayanaad Robusta coffee is grown specifically in the Wayanad district in the eastern part of Kerala.

- Chikmagalur Arabica coffee is produced in the Chikmagalur district, located in the Malnad region of Karnataka on the Deccan plateau.

- Bababudangiris Arabica coffee is grown in the birthplace of coffee in India, situated in the central part of Chikmagalur district. It is meticulously hand-picked and processed using natural fermentation, resulting in a full-bodied cup with acidity, mild flavour, and a prominent aroma with hints of chocolate. This coffee, also known as high-grown coffee, matures slowly in the gentle climate, enhancing its distinct taste and aroma.

- Monsooned Malabar Robusta coffee, a distinctive specialty coffee from India, received GI certification earlier.