Mann ki Baat returns: PM Modi thanks voters, urges support for Paris Olympics | Top quotes

Addressing the 111th episode of his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his gratitude for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power. He said people reposed their unbreakable trust in the Constitution and the democratic process in elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

PM Modi also spoke about the upcoming Paris Olympics and urged the people to support and cheer the athletes and sportspersons participating in the mega event. He also urged them to use '#cheer4Bharat' on social media to motivate them.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. The monthly radio programme was last broadcast on February 25 but was paused during the Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

In the 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he emphasised the advancements made by women in society.

PM Modi top quotes:

1. PM Modi said that he had "missed the communication" since the last episode on February 25, when it was paused due to the electoral process. “Today, finally the day has come for which we all have been waiting since February. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', I am once again amongst you, amongst my family members. I told you in February that I would meet you again after the election results and today I am again present amongst you with Mann Ki Baat. The arrival of Monsoon has made your hearts happy as well...” he said.

2. He said that though the radio broadcasts were paused for a while, its spirit continued in the country. “Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months...but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat...work done for the country, the society good work done every day, work done with selfless spirit…work that had a positive impact on the society continued unabated,” he said.

3. Modi thanked the voters for electing NDA for a third consecutive term. He said, "Today I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the electoral process.'

4. The prime minister also wished the country on “Hul Diwas”, celebrated across the country to commemorate the sacrifice of tribals for the nation. "Today, June 30 is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as Hul Diwas. This day is associated with the courage of Veer Sidhu and Kanhu who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers. They united thousands of Santhali companions and fought bravely with the British. This happened in 1855, that is, two years before India's first war of Independence in 1857," he said.

5. He spoke about the Paris Olympics and said that the country expects its players to put up excellent performances in the Olympics. “My dear countrymen, by this time next month the Paris Olympics would have started. I am sure that all of you will also be waiting to cheer for the Indian players in the Olympic Games. I wish the Indian team the very best of luck for the Olympic Games,” he said.

6. He also emphasised on ‘EK Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign which was launched across the country on the occasion on World Environment Day on June 5. “A special campaign has begun on World Environment Day this year named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother and I have appealed to all the countrymen to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name…” he said.

7. PM Modi highlighted the rich culture and heritage of India and said that the way Indian culture is earning glory all over the world makes everyone proud.

8. He also mentioned ‘special umbrellas’ made by Attapadi locals in Kerala. “Today in 'Mann Ki Baat' I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala. Umbrellas have a special significance in the culture of Kerala. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is 'Karthumbi Umbrellas' and these are made in Attappadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today, the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society'. This society is led by our women power,” he said.

9. He talked about the speciality of ‘Araku coffee’ from Andhra Pradesh. “Friends, there are so many products from India which are in great demand across the world and when we see any local product of India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee,” he said.

10. He also discussed the celebration of International Yoga Day, Indian films excelling on the global stage, and achievements in afforestation among other topics.