Mann Ki Baat: 'India's Nari Shakti touching new heights', says PM Modi | Top quotes
Feb 25, 2024 12:45 PM IST
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his monthly broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in view of the Lok Sabha polls.
Prime Minister Modi addressed the 110th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. In his address, Modi highlighted the progress made by women in society. The PM said nobody would have thought till a few years ago “that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones. But today this is becoming possible".
The prime minister also spoke about other issues such as raising awareness about wildlife conservation, livestock rearing, and upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Top quotes from PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- “After a few days on March 8 we will celebrate Women's Day... India's Nari Shakti is touching new heights of progress in every field… Today women are succeeding in all phases of life.”
- “Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women residing in villages would also fly drones? But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about ‘drone didi’…"
- “World Wildlife Day is only a few days ahead. This day is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the conservation of wildlife. This year, digital innovation has been given top priority in the theme of World Wildlife Day.”
- “Due to the efforts of the government in the last few years, the tally of tigers in the country has increased. The number of tigers in the Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra has crossed the figure of 250.”
- "A Bengaluru-based company has prepared apps named 'Bagheera' and 'Garuda'. With the 'Bagheera' app, the speed of vehicles and other activities during jungle safaris can be monitored."
- "In Uttarakhand's Roorkee 'Roter Precision Groups' in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, have developed a drone that is helping in tracking alligators in the Ken River."
- “As far as livestock rearing is concerned, we limit the talk to cows and buffaloes only but goats are also an important livestock. Many people in different areas of the country are also associated with goat rearing. In Odisha's Kalahandi goat rearing is becoming a major source of livelihood of the villagers.”
- “Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls... However, the achievements of the country will not stop. Keep posting the achievements of the country on social media with the hashtag Mann Ki Baat."
- “Today anyone who has a mobile has become a content creator. Several youngsters are creating content in different segments — travel, food, etc. We have started a contest on ‘MyGov’ — ‘National creators award’…I urge everyone to participate.”
- Speaking about the importance of conserving regional languages, the PM said, "In Jammu-Kashmir, Mohammad Mansha Ji from Ganderbal has been engaged in efforts to preserve the Gojri language for the last 3 decades... Banwang Losu ji of Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh is a teacher. He has made an important contribution to the spread of the Wancho language."
(With inputs from agencies)
