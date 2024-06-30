Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 111th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ resumed on Sunday (June 30) following a break. The program was last broadcast on February 25 but was paused during the Lok Sabha elections. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is PM Modi's platform to discuss crucial national issues with Indian citizens, airing on the final Sunday of each month. On June 18, PM Modi announced the resumption of Mann Ki Baat on June 30. He encouraged people to contribute their ideas through MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages at 1800 11 7800....Read More

Highlights of 111th episode today

- During his Mann Ki Baat address in the 111th episode on Sunday, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the nation for reaffirming faith in India's Constitution and democratic system during the 2024 elections, hailed as the world's largest. He praised the Election Commission and all involved in the electoral process.

- PM Modi highlighted 'Hool Diwas', celebrated by tribal communities, honouring the brave Sidhu-Kanhu who fiercely resisted foreign rule's injustices.

- PM Modi discussed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day this year, urging global participation in tree planting with mothers to celebrate both motherhood and environmental conservation.

- Ahead of the Paris Olympics starting July 26, PM Modi encouraged Indians to support athletes aiming to bring glory to the nation.

- PM Modi mentioned the 'Karthumbhi Umbrella', a special type made in Kerala by tribal women, during his radio address.

- Reflecting on history, PM Modi recounted how Veer Sidhu-Kanhu led the Santhal rebellion against British oppression in 1855, two years before India's First War of Independence in 1857, in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand.

Mann Ki Baat

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat seeks to engage with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth.

In addition to being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' airs in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The program reaches audiences through over 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.