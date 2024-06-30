Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi thanks citizens for ‘unwavering faith in Constitution’
- 17 Sec ago Why did PM Modi mention ‘Sanskrit’ today?
- 38 Mins ago PM Modi explains about ‘EK Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign
- 42 Mins ago PM talks about the speciality of ‘araku coffee’ from Andhra Pradesh
- 46 Mins ago Modi recalls 10th International Yoga Day celebrations
- 49 Mins ago PM Modi says countrymen gave ‘unwavering support’ for Lok Sabha election 2024
- 52 Mins ago PM Modi mentions about the upcoming Paris Olympics
- 53 Mins ago PM mentions ‘special umbrellas’ made by Attapado locals in Kerala
- 4 Mins ago ‘Really missed this conversation with you,’ says PM Modi on radio programme's break
- 6 Mins ago ‘We will discuss our rich culture,’ says PM Modi
- 8 Mins ago PM Modi begins to address 111th episode of his monthly radio programme
- 22 Mins ago In how many languages is Modi's radio programme broadcast?
- 32 Mins ago PM Modi urged the public for suggestions. How to send it?
- 35 Mins ago Why was there a pause for 3 months?
- 8 Mins ago PM Modi invites countrymen to tune in to his monthly radio broadcast
- 18 Mins ago PM Modi to address 111th episode of monthly radio programme today
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ resumed on Sunday (June 30) following a break. The program was last broadcast on February 25 but was paused during the Lok Sabha elections. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is PM Modi's platform to discuss crucial national issues with Indian citizens, airing on the final Sunday of each month. On June 18, PM Modi announced the resumption of Mann Ki Baat on June 30. He encouraged people to contribute their ideas through MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages at 1800 11 7800....Read More
Highlights of 111th episode today
- During his Mann Ki Baat address in the 111th episode on Sunday, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the nation for reaffirming faith in India's Constitution and democratic system during the 2024 elections, hailed as the world's largest. He praised the Election Commission and all involved in the electoral process.
- PM Modi highlighted 'Hool Diwas', celebrated by tribal communities, honouring the brave Sidhu-Kanhu who fiercely resisted foreign rule's injustices.
- PM Modi discussed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day this year, urging global participation in tree planting with mothers to celebrate both motherhood and environmental conservation.
- Ahead of the Paris Olympics starting July 26, PM Modi encouraged Indians to support athletes aiming to bring glory to the nation.
- PM Modi mentioned the 'Karthumbhi Umbrella', a special type made in Kerala by tribal women, during his radio address.
- Reflecting on history, PM Modi recounted how Veer Sidhu-Kanhu led the Santhal rebellion against British oppression in 1855, two years before India's First War of Independence in 1857, in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand.
Mann Ki Baat
Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat seeks to engage with diverse segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth.
In addition to being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' airs in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The program reaches audiences through over 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Why did PM Modi mention ‘Sanskrit’ in his address today?
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “The Sanskrit Bulletin of Akashvani is completing 50 years of its broadcast today. For 50 years, this bulletin has kept so many people connected to Sanskrit. There is a park in Bangalore - Cubbon Park. The people here have started a new tradition in this park. Here, one day a week, every Sunday, children, youth and elders talk to each other in Sanskrit. Not only this, many debate sessions are also organised here in Sanskrit. The name of this initiative is - Sanskrit Weekend,” PM Modi said.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, Union Minister L Murugan listen to PM's radio programme
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi explains about ‘EK Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “A special campaign has begun on World Environment Day this year named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother and I have appealed to all the countrymen to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM talks about the speciality of ‘Araku coffee’ from Andhra Pradesh
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Friends, there are so many products from India which are in great demand across the world and when we see any local product of India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Modi recalls 10th International Yoga Day celebrations
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Friends, this month the whole world celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. I also participated in the yoga program organized in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi says countrymen gave ‘unwavering support’ for Lok Sabha election 2024
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Today I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the electoral process,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi mentions about the upcoming Paris Olympics
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “My dear countrymen, by this time next month the Paris Olympics would have started. I am sure that all of you would also be waiting to cheer for the Indian players in the Olympic Games. I wish the Indian team the very best of luck for the Olympic Games,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM mentions about ‘special umbrellas’ made by Attapadi locals in Kerala
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Today in 'Mann Ki Baat' I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala. Umbrellas have a special significance in the culture of Kerala. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is 'Karthumbi Umbrellas' and these are made in Attappadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today, the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society'. This society is led by our women power,” says PM Mo
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: BJP leaders listen to Modi's radio programme
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: ‘Really missed this conversation with you,’ says PM Modi on radio programme's break
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Friends, from February till now, whenever the last Sunday of the month would approach, I would really miss this conversation with you. But I also felt very happy to see that you people sent me lakhs of messages in these months,” says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: ‘We will discuss our rich culture,’ says PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “From today, once again, in 'Mann Ki Baat' we will discuss about such countrymen who are bringing about change in the society and the country through their work. We will discuss our rich culture, our glorious history and our efforts to develop India,” says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat's 111th episode.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi begins to address 111th episode of his monthly radio programme
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began to address his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat's 111th episode after a three-month break due to the Lok Sabha election 2024.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: In how many languages is Modi's radio programme broadcast?
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: In addition to being aired in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is also broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The program reaches audiences through more than 500 centers of All India Radio.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi urged the public for suggestions. How to send it?
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: To encourage public participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested various ways for citizens to contribute ideas for the episode. He mentioned that inputs are welcome via the MyGov Open Forum and NaMO app, as well as through voice recordings sent to 1800 11 7800.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Why was there a three-month pause?
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: The 'Mann Ki Baat' program, broadcast monthly, paused during the 2024 General elections, with its last episode airing on February 25.
In the 110th episode, Modi urged first-time voters to participate in the elections, calling for a record turnout and encouraging them to vote for the country.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi invites countrymen to tune in to his monthly radio broadcast
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to listen to his monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat,' which will resume airing today at 11 am.
"Inviting you all to tune in to this month's #MannKiBaat at 11 AM. Glad to be back on this medium, highlighting collective efforts for societal good," the Prime Minister posted on X.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address 111th episode of monthly radio programme today
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 111th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am
This is the first episode since the prime minister began his third term following his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
The broadcast was paused for three months in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the general elections.