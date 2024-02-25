 ‘Mann ki Baat’ won’t air for three months in view of polls: PM Narendra Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Mann ki Baat’ won’t air for three months in view of polls: PM Narendra Modi

ByAkshita Kumari
Feb 25, 2024 01:45 PM IST

PM Modi said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in March as it was done during the last polls as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. (Representative file photo)
Ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in March as it was done during the last polls as well, a reference to the tentative announcement of the election schedule next month.

“Although Mann Ki Baat is a program of the people for the people, of the people and by the people but maintaining political decorum, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ won’t be broadcast for the next three months given upcoming Lok Sabha polls”, PM Modi said.

“When we meet next time, it will be the 111th episode and this is an auspicious number, what could be better than starting with this number next time”, PM added.

PM Modi also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

“Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes, or public participation”, he said.

