Ram Temple’s consecration brought millions of people together: Modi

New Delhi: The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 brought million of people together and highlighted the collective strength of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. (ANI/ PIB)

Addressing the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of the year, Modi also said that the governance of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for Constitution makers.

“And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya, I had talked about ‘Dev to Desh’ and ‘Ram to Rashtra’. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together,” he said.

“Everyone’s feeling is the same, everyone’s devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart,” he added.

Numerous individuals from various parts of the country devoted themselves to singing Ram bhajans during this period, offering their dedication to Lord Ram, the Prime Minister said. “On the evening of January 22, the entire nation illuminated the Ram Jyoti, celebrating a collective Diwali,” he said.

“During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible, which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India,” he said, adding that the collective power will take the country to new heights of progress.

On January 22, Modi threw open the magnificent new Ram Temple in Ayodhya, turning the page on arguably India’s most fractious dispute and fulfilling one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core electoral promises in an event that could have a lasting impact on religion and politics in the country.

The Prime Minister presided over the ceremony dedicated to the 51-inch black stone idol of the five-year-old god, or Ram Lalla, in front of a thousands-strong crowd comprising India’s most dignitaries from every walk of life. He then spent nearly 40 minutes delivering a rousing speech where he fused faith and governance, transforming the holy moment into a milestone for nation-building and laying a road map for the future course of India.

“The Constitution of India has been crafted with such profound deliberation that it is often referred to as a living document,” Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast.

“In the third chapter of this Constitution, which is considered the heart of the document, the fundamental rights of the citizens of India are delineated. What adds an intriguing aspect to this chapter is the placement of images depicting Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Lakshmana at the beginning by the framers of our constitution,” he added.

During his address to the nation, Modi urged young voters to register themselves so that they could exercise their franchise in the coming Lok Sabha elections and lauded the growing participation of people in voting at a time when many countries in the world are seeing a downward trend.

He noted how the “huge” figure of 960 million voters in the country was almost three times more than the population of America and about one-and-a-half times more than that of Europe.

“While the voting percentage is decreasing in many countries, the voting percentage in India is increasing. Today, this figure has increased significantly. Not only has the number of voters increased in the country, but the turnout has also increased. I am also happy to notice that many efforts are being made at the community level to increase awareness among voters,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Padma Awards and said the process of conferring the honour had “completely” changed under his leadership.

“Friends, I am very happy that the process of conferment of Padma Awards has completely changed in the last decade. Now it has become the People’s Padma. There have been many changes in the system of conferring the Padma Awards. People even have a chance to nominate themselves now. This is the reason the nominations received this time were 28 times more as compared to 2014,” he said.

“This shows that the prestige of The Padma Award, its credibility and respect is growing every year. I once again extend my best wishes to all those receiving the Padma Awards,” he added.

The list of recipients for this year’s Padma Awards was announced by the ministry of home affairs on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, on Thursday.

Modi said many people honoured with the awards this year were those who worked at grassroots and away from the limelight to make big changes. “Many people from abroad have also been honoured with the Padma award, as their work is rendering new heights to Indian culture and heritage,” he said.

Lauding the presence of women power in the Republic Day parade, Modi said out of the 20 contingents, 11 were all-women. “We saw that even in the tableaux that went by, all the artistes were women. About one and a half thousand daughters took part in the cultural programs that took place,” he said.