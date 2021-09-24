Who is gangster Jitender Gogi shot dead at Rohini court?

Jitender Gogi, who was killed on Friday inside Delhi’s Rohini Court complex by two unknown gunmen, ran the infamous Jitender Gogi gang which was involved in dozens of cases related to murder and extortion in Delhi. Police officials say that Gogi and his associates were involved in crimes such as murders, attempts to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking and land grabbing.

Gogi was caught by the police in 2016 after he escaped from police custody within three months. At the time of his escape, he was carrying a ₹4 lakh reward on his head.

Gogi was back in the news in 2018 when he along with his associates shot gangster Virender Mann dead in a busy road in Burari. Gogi intercepted Virender Mann, a history sheeter, and pumped 20 bullets into his chest, according to a report by HT. During the firing, a passerby was also shot dead by Gogi and his associates.

'A bright student'

Jitender Gogi’s gang is involved in a gang war with the Tillu gang, a rivalry that is decades old and started during Delhi University student elections around 2010. Gogi, who was a bright student studying in Swami Shraddhanand College, did not take kindly to Sunil alias Tillu and his associates beating Gogi’s friend who was contesting college elections. After a stand-off, Gogi’s friend withdrew from the elections but that incident also gave birth to gang rivalry between Tillu and Gogi which saw more than 10 deaths from both sides in the past decade, according to a report by HT.

Frequent run-ins with the police

Members of both gangs are infamous for their run-ins with the Delhi Police. Before the shootout in Delhi’s Rohini Court, which saw Gogi dead, the police arrested Kuldeep Kasana, a member of the Gogi gang from Dwarka last month, after an encounter, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Two members of the Tillu gang were also arrested around the same time from Delhi’s Karala for allegedly killing a certain Nitesh, whose brother Parvesh killed two members of the Tillu gang. Parvesh was in jail along with Jitender Gogi for their alleged involvement in the murder.

