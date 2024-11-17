‘Why is he running away?’: Shiv Sena's Milind Deora on debate with Aaditya Thackeray

Milind Deora, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate from Maharashtra's Worli assembly constituency, questioned why sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray, from Shiv Sena (UBT), is avoiding a debate. Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (R). Both leaders are contesting against each other in Worli.

Deora had previously invited Aaditya Thackeray to an open debate on issues affecting Mumbai, Worli, and Maharashtra.

“A few days ago, I invited Aaditya Thackeray to debate the future of Worli, Mumbai, and Maharashtra. He claims to believe in democracy and its strengthening. During the Lok Sabha elections, he spoke about the importance of candidates engaging in debates. So why is he avoiding a debate in this election? If he truly supports democracy and debates, why is he running away from one?” ANI quoted Deora as saying.

The Shiv Sena candidate also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of distributing money in exchange for votes.

“We found out that yesterday, his (Aaditya Thackeray's) party was distributing money and installing cameras in building societies to buy votes. One of his party leaders from Worli was caught on video admitting to providing these cameras to buy votes but refused to name the leader responsible, citing the code of conduct,” Deora alleged.

Campaigning in Maharashtra has intensified as both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) compete for the support of voters.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress got 44. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA performed strongly, winning 30 out of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti secured 17.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders of giving a religious colour to the upcoming assembly polls by raising the issue of 'vote jihad' to gain votes.