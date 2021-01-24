IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Woman fighter pilot, Rafale jets and soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this year's Republic Day parade
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Woman fighter pilot, Rafale jets and soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this year's Republic Day parade

In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST

India is all set to display its military might during the annual Republic Day parade on Tuesday amid the unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic. This year's parade will be unique as many things have been curtailed due to the pandemic while it will also witness many firsts, including the participation of country's first woman fighter pilot and a flypast with Rafale jets.

Here is the list of key highlights of this year's Republic Day parade:

Woman fighter pilot

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will be a part of the Republic Day parade this year to become the first woman fighter pilot to take part in India's biggest ceremonial event on January 26. She will be a part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) tableau that will showcase mock-ups of the light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter and the Sukhoi-30 fighter plane.

Also Read | Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker

Flypast by Rafale jets

Along with 42 other aircraft, newly-inducted Rafale jets will also participate in this year's parade. These aircraft will be part of different formations during the flypast including 15 fighter jets, five transport aircraft, 21 helicopters and a vintage Dakota aircraft. A Rafale aircraft will fly with two Jaguars and two MiG-29 fighter jets in one of the formations at the flypast, which will wrap up with the Rafale carrying out another manoeuvre.

Soldiers in masks

Following the new norms of Covid-19, soldiers marching down the Rajpath will also be seen wearing masks along with spectators. The number of officials participating in the parade has also been reduced to 96. Earlier, there was a 12x12 contingent system which had 144 soldiers.

Bangladesh Armed Forces

At least 122 soldiers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will be taking part in the parade. According to a press statement issued by the high commission of India in Dhaka, this is only the third time since Independence that a foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in the national parade.

CRPF tableau

In another first, a tableau of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is also set to wow spectators during the Republic Day parade. "This year we will be having our own tableau and its theme will be combat skills of CRPF in conflict zones," RK Yadav, inspector general (training) has said, according to ANI.

Schilika weapon system with woman commander

The upgraded Schilika weapon system will roll down in Rajpath for the first time this year in the Republic Day parade, led by the only woman contingent commander from the army.

Ram Mandir tableau

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is currently under construction. It will also display the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

Things that will be missing this year:

No chief guest

In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.

No motorcycle stunts

One prominent event that that always draw cheers during the parade - stunts on motorcycles by the army and the personnel of the paramilitary forces – will also be missing this year.

No veterans’ parade

The veterans’ parade by ex-servicemen and women, too, has been knocked off the programme chart due to the pandemic, and so is the parade by recipients of the national bravery awards.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day

Related Stories

The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
travel

Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
According to a leading travelling company, there has been a 30% increase in bookings for the upcoming Republic Day weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
india news

Ahead of Republic Day, MHA asks people not to use plastic flags

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The advisory asked states/UTs to ensure that only paper flags are used under the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST
In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
india news

LIVE: New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the five worst-hit countries, with the widely followed Johns Hopkins University tracker’s worldwide tally showing 98.27 million infections as of Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
The regulator also said the World Health Organization has stated it is safe to eat poultry meat and eggs and that there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, who presided over a meeting of Punjab farmers' unions, said that more than one lakh tractors are expected to arrive from the state on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
india news

LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the January 26 "Kisan Parade" in the national capital, farmer union confirmed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
india news

About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:34 AM IST
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps. When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the second tunnel to be discovered in 10 days by the force that last year went on a campaign mode to detect and destroy a web of tunnels believed to have been built by Pakistan’s deep state, a senior BSF official said on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
This is the second tunnel to be discovered in 10 days by the force that last year went on a campaign mode to detect and destroy a web of tunnels believed to have been built by Pakistan’s deep state, a senior BSF official said on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
india news

BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The 39-metre-deep tunnel was detected between Border Post number 14 and 15 near BSF’s outpost at Pansar, Kathua district. On the other side of the fence are Pakistani border outposts of Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The design {of the tableau} is a celebration of workers’ well- being and security,’’ minister for labour and employment Santosh Gangwar said.
“The design {of the tableau} is a celebration of workers’ well- being and security,’’ minister for labour and employment Santosh Gangwar said.
india news

Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker

By Sunetra Choudhury
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:18 AM IST
The theme of the tableau, which features workers in hard hats and safety gear, is encapsulated in the slogan: “Mehnat ko samman, Adhikar ek samaan’’ (Respect for hard work, Equal rights for all).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
india news

1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The daily number of shots administered had risen to 230,000 on Thursday after changes were made to the Co-WIN platform to allow walk-ins on Tuesday. The app now allows registered beneficiaries to get the shot out-of-turn even if their name does not figure on the list for a particular day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, (PTI)
india news

Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:56 AM IST
“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose we are launching this scheme for those on account whose valour and dedication the nation can sleep peacefully,” the Union home minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
india news

Raising slogan was attempt to insult Mamata Banerjee: Congress' Adhir Ranjan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Chowdhury told the media that whether it is the post of Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, there is dignity and respect for the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has appointed IAS officer Alok Tandon as the mines secretary. Tandon, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia’s Indofarma company is in talks with the SII to procure Covishield. “Hopefully, this will be realised soon,” said a person aware of the discussions.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Indonesia’s Indofarma company is in talks with the SII to procure Covishield. “Hopefully, this will be realised soon,” said a person aware of the discussions.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
india news

Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:37 AM IST
India is receiving numerous requests for vaccines, both as grant assistance and commercial supplies, and these have increased since New Delhi rolled out nearly five million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, for seven countries in the neighbourhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP